Egypt: Saudi King Offers Condolences to President Sisi for Tantawi's Death

22 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

King Salman bin Abdel Aziz offered his condolences to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for the death of former defense and military production minister Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi.

In a cable of condolences he expressed his sorrow for the loss of Tantawi, extending his condolences to the Egyptian people and his family and praying to Allah to grant him mercy.

Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a similar cable to president Sisi, according to the Saudi news agency.

