South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Assesses Road Infrastructure Progress in Eastern Cape, 23 Sept

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 23 September 2021, assess the development of infrastructure at the Msikaba Bridge at Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

Infrastructure investment is a central pillar of the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, with 88 projects valued at more than R2.3 trillion in the pipeline.

The R1,65 billion Msikaba Bridge is part of the N2 Wild Coast Road project envisaged to stimulate investment and growth, initiate new economic sectors and transform the connection of rural communities to urban centres around the country.

The N2 Wild Coast road network is one of government's key Strategic Integrated (SIP-3) Projects to catalyse economic growth at a national, provincial and local level.

The intergovernmental District Development Model enables all three spheres of government, public entities and community stakeholders to take ownership of the progress of the N2 Wild Coast Road project.

President Ramaphosa will visit the Msikaba Bridge, which is under construction and interact with stakeholders in a session that will comply with the Alert Level 2 COVID-19 protocols.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Transport Mr Fikile Mbalula; Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Ms Patricia De Lille; Minister of Small Business Development Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Minister of Water and Sanitation Mr Senzo Mchunu; Premier of the Eastern Cape Province Mr Oscar Mabuyane, and Executive Mayor of O.R Tambo District Municipality Cllr Thokozile Sokhanyile.