South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address Global Covid-19 Summit

22 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, 22 September 2021, address a virtual Global COVID-19 Summit, at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America.

The theme of the Summit is "Ending the Pandemic and Building Better Health Security to Prepare for the Next".

The Summit envisages agreement by leaders on four targets which will be announced by President Biden, and which aim to create lasting solutions to combatting COVID-19 and future pandemics.

President Ramaphosa has been central in the global leadership response to the pandemic over and above being the COVID-19 Champion for the African Union (AU) and the Continent.

The recording of the President's address will be shared with all media after the Summit as the event is closed to media.

