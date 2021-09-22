South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address 20th Anniversary of Adoption of Durban Declaration and Programme of Action

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, 22 September 2021, deliver a pre-recorded video statement at the Opening Plenary Meeting of the High-Level Meeting on the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA), which will take place from 15h00-17h00 South African time.

The theme for this session is "Reparations, racial justice and equality for people of African descent."

It has been 20 years since South Africa hosted the World Conference Against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance in Durban.

At this conference, UN member states adopted a landmark plan for combatting these scourges.

The 2001 Declaration embodies the commitments of the international community to address the legacy of the past, as well as contemporary forms and manifestations of racism and racial discrimination, including the acknowledgement that slavery and the slave trade are a crime against humanity.

The Programme of Action recommends how member states and other stakeholders should implement these commitments.

As an outcome of this week's High-Level Meeting, member states will adopt a political declaration aimed at mobilising political will at the national, regional, and international levels for the full and effective implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and its follow-up processes.

The President's address will be accessible to media on all PresidencyZA digital platforms from 15:00 this afternoon.