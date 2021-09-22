South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address 20th Anniversary of Adoption of Durban Declaration and Programme of Action

22 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, 22 September 2021, deliver a pre-recorded video statement at the Opening Plenary Meeting of the High-Level Meeting on the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA), which will take place from 15h00-17h00 South African time.

The theme for this session is "Reparations, racial justice and equality for people of African descent."

It has been 20 years since South Africa hosted the World Conference Against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance in Durban.

At this conference, UN member states adopted a landmark plan for combatting these scourges.

The 2001 Declaration embodies the commitments of the international community to address the legacy of the past, as well as contemporary forms and manifestations of racism and racial discrimination, including the acknowledgement that slavery and the slave trade are a crime against humanity.

The Programme of Action recommends how member states and other stakeholders should implement these commitments.

As an outcome of this week's High-Level Meeting, member states will adopt a political declaration aimed at mobilising political will at the national, regional, and international levels for the full and effective implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and its follow-up processes.

The President's address will be accessible to media on all PresidencyZA digital platforms from 15:00 this afternoon.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X