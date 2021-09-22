South Africa: The Presidency's Infrastructure South Africa Hosts Seven-Part 'Pipeline' Series, 22 Sept

press release

Head of Investments and Infrastructure in the Presidency, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will today, 22 September 2021, host the first two sessions of the Pipeline Series of webinars that will showcase infrastructure projects to potential national and international funders.

The seven-part Pipeline Series is part of the build-up to the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium (SIDSSA21) which will take place on 6 and 7 October 2021 in hybrid format under the theme "Quality infrastructure for development, recovery and inclusive growth".

The October symposium will draw from a range of stakeholders from the financing sector, business sector, academia and project sponsors.

Today's commencement of the Pipeline Series mirrors the 2020 market-sounding engagement where infrastructure project-sponsors presented opportunities for investment and other forms of partnership to an audience of national and international funding institutions.

The Pipeline Series is aimed at increasing the supply of bankable projects that support the South Africa's Infrastructure Investment Plan, and to showcase projects in Infrastructure South Africa's portfolio for capital raising from national and international investors.

The thematic focus for the SIDSSA21 project pipeline is as follows:

22 September 2021

Part 1: Integrated Human Settlements - New Ways of Investing

Part 2: Accelerating Investment into SA's Student Housing Infrastructure Programme

28 September 2021

Part 3: Municipal Infrastructure Financing - Bulk Funding Solution

Part 4: Digital Economy - The 3rd Great Economic Revolution

Part 5: Deep-Dive Parallel Sessions

Green Economy - South Africa at the Global Forefront for Green Energy

Manufacturing and Industrialization - The Export Factor

6 October 2021

Part 6: A Focused Infrastructure Sector Approach

Transport for Development - Taking Up Space

Financing Social Infrastructure Differently

Part 7: Unveiling of the Infrastructure Fund Projects

The Pipeline Series is not public, however the outcomes of the series will be made public at the SIDSSA21. All of the sessions will include an overview of the sector discussion as well as project presentations from project owners and sponsors

