South Africa: The Presidency's Infrastructure South Africa Hosts Seven-Part 'Pipeline' Series, 22 Sept

Head of Investments and Infrastructure in the Presidency, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will today, 22 September 2021, host the first two sessions of the Pipeline Series of webinars that will showcase infrastructure projects to potential national and international funders.
The seven-part Pipeline Series is part of the build-up to the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium (SIDSSA21) which will take place on 6 and 7 October 2021 in hybrid format under the theme "Quality infrastructure for development, recovery and inclusive growth".
The October symposium will draw from a range of stakeholders from the financing sector, business sector, academia and project sponsors.
Today's commencement of the Pipeline Series mirrors the 2020 market-sounding engagement where infrastructure project-sponsors presented opportunities for investment and other forms of partnership to an audience of national and international funding institutions.
The Pipeline Series is aimed at increasing the supply of bankable projects that support the South Africa's Infrastructure Investment Plan, and to showcase projects in Infrastructure South Africa's portfolio for capital raising from national and international investors.
The thematic focus for the SIDSSA21 project pipeline is as follows:
22 September 2021
Part 1: Integrated Human Settlements - New Ways of Investing
Part 2: Accelerating Investment into SA's Student Housing Infrastructure Programme
28 September 2021
Part 3: Municipal Infrastructure Financing - Bulk Funding Solution
Part 4: Digital Economy - The 3rd Great Economic Revolution
Part 5: Deep-Dive Parallel Sessions
Green Economy - South Africa at the Global Forefront for Green Energy
Manufacturing and Industrialization - The Export Factor
6 October 2021
Part 6: A Focused Infrastructure Sector Approach
Transport for Development - Taking Up Space
Financing Social Infrastructure Differently
Part 7: Unveiling of the Infrastructure Fund Projects
The Pipeline Series is not public, however the outcomes of the series will be made public at the SIDSSA21. All of the sessions will include an overview of the sector discussion as well as project presentations from project owners and sponsors
Media wishing to conduct interviews on the Pipeline Series or the SIDSSA may do so via the contact listed below.
Persons wishing to join the October SIDSSA21 Symposium are invited to register to attend on the following link: GET INVOLVED - Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium SA (sidssa.org.za)