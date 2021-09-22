Tanzania: DPP Sets Free Lissu and Two Journalists

Opposition politician Tundu Lissu is cheered by supporters upon his arrival at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam yesterday. Mr Lissu spent nearly three years outside the country following the attempt on his life in 2017 in Dodoma.

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Wednesday dropped the seditious charges against Politician Tundu Lissu and three others, which were pending before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam.

He reached into such a decision after entering nolle prosequi certificate to discontinue the prosecution of the charges against them under section 91 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA).

Following the DPP's decision, Senior Resident Magistrate Joseph Ruambano discharged the accused persons, including two seasoned Journalists Simon Mkina and Jabir Yunus and businessman and Printer Ismail Mehbood.

In the certificate which was presented in court by State Attorney Ashura Mzava, the DPP stated that he would not further prosecute the four accused persons on the charges they were facing.

Charges they were facing include conspiracy to publish a seditious publication, publishing and printing a seditious publication and printing a newspaper without submission of an affidavit.

They were charged with an alternative count of intimidation to the charge of publishing seditious publication.