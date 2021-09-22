South Africa: School of Government Hosts Second Edition of Executive Education Programme

press release

Political office bearers and senior government officials to take part in the NSG-UCL Executive Education Programme

Today National School of Government (the NSG) and the University College London (UCL) is bringing together senior political office bearers and senior government officials for the second edition of Executive Education Programme aimed at enhancing the economic governance capacity.

This executive education programme is supported by the National Treasury leveraging the expertise from the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose (IIPP) of the University College London. Participants in this second cohort include Provincial Members of Executive Councils (MECs), Provincial Directors-General, Heads of Provincial Departments and selected Deputy Directors-General. The Executive Education Programme builds on the MoU entered into between the NSG and the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose in 2020.

The blended intervention will advance participants' understanding of the role of the state in driving inclusive, sustainable and sustainable growth. It exposes participants to global models of development and governance and whilst also challenging them to explore pragmatic and effective ways of improving their decisions and actions. Both local and international literature on effective and inclusive economic governance as well as innovation-led industrialisation will be used in the context of interactive policy labs. Delivery is organised along the three themes, namely:

The entrepreneurial state and socio-technical transformation;

Industrial policy, inclusiveness and energy transition; and

State capacity and managing transformation.

The programme will begin with a lead lecture on The Entrepreneurial State and Mission-oriented Innovation offered by the acclaimed Prof Mariana Mazzucato (PhD), Professor of Economics of Innovation and Public Value at the UCL. Prof Mazzucato is also a Member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council of South Africa, and a Senior Fellow of The National School of Governance.