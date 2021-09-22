South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Calls for Move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1

press release

Premier Winde calls for move to Alert Level 1 with clear plan for the termination of the National State of Disaster

The Western Cape must be moved to Alert Level 1 as soon as possible, as it becomes clear that we are exiting the third wave. This move will provide much needed support to our economy and enable us to get the balance right in saving both lives and jobs in our province.

The Western Cape also calls for an end to the National State of Disaster. The National Government cannot use this extreme tool forever, especially if we are to grow the economy and create the jobs our country needs to recover. That is why I will request from National Government a clear plan for its termination, with set timeframes.

Currently, the 7-day moving average for new cases in the Western Cape is 620. We know that we will have officially exited the third wave, in terms of the technical definition, once new infections are at 15% of the peak or 530 cases. We are quickly approaching this number. All our other indicators also continue to show a significant decline, including in hospitalisations, deaths, our test positivity rate and oxygen usage.

It is simply not justifiable to impose restrictions on the economy, especially at a time when we are facing a terrifying unemployment crisis, and when the data clearly demonstrates that our healthcare platform has more than adequate capacity to respond. These restrictions must therefore be relaxed as soon as possible.

The Western Cape's Health Platform Data is as follows:

Case numbers continue to decrease, with around 620 new diagnoses daily. This is compared to 3543 at its highest point on 17 August 2021.

The proportion of positive COVID-19 tests has also decreased to 10%. This is compared to 42% at its highest point on 26 July 2021.

Admissions and deaths continue to decrease, with an average of 120 new admissions and around 35 deaths each day. This is down from 362 new admissions and around 122 deaths at its highest point on 1 August and 30 July 2021 respectively.

There has been a consistent decline in excess deaths both in the Cape Metro and across the province.

The Western Cape's total oxygen consumption is approximately 57 tonnes a day. This is compared to 78.7 tonnes or 104.9% at its highest point on 19 August 2021.

COVID-19 and Persons Under Investigation (PUI) patients currently make up only 13% of total admissions at our public sector hospitals.