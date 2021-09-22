Ghana: Disturbance After MMDCE Nominations12 Arrested in Chereponi

Police in the North East Region have arrested 12 persons suspected to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Chereponi district taking part in the violence that erupted in Chereponi following the nomination of Madam ZuweraruMadaNashiru as District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

Some aggrieved supporters of NPP in Chereponi on Sunday vandalized party properties and burnt the party office to ashes.

They also subjected the constituency chairman to severe beating and maltreatment.The police had to fire warning shots in order to rescue the chairman.

North East Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mr Robert AnabiikAngmain, who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, said the suspects were picked from their various homes.

He indicated that the North East Regional Police Commander,Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCOP) Moses Ali Kpenchi, led a police team to arrest the suspects.

The Police PRO gave the names of the suspects as KwabenaManteng, 43; Iddrisu Abdul-Rahaman, 42; Sumaila Ibrahim,16; Kasim Abdul-Aziz, 28 and KasimLatif, 65.

The rest were Ibrahim Awuffor, 23; Osman Yussif, 36; Mohammed Abdul-Latif, 29; FuseiniBawah, 30; Kwame Mahamud, 31; BashiruAyabli, 29 and Arimiyaw,22.

ASP Angmain explained that all the suspects would be screened and those found culpable subsequently conveyed toNalerigu for prosecution.

In a related development, some supporters took to the streets to protest against the nomination of RamatuMahama as DCE for East Mamprugu.

The police advised the youth to desist from violent acts as they would deal ruthless with any group who would cause mayhem in any part of the region.