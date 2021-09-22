Ghana: Fix the Country Demo Hits Sekondi-Takoradi

Takoradi — Hundreds of demonstrators yesterday joined the #FixTheCountry campaigners on a march through some principal streets of Sekondi - Takoradi in the Western Region.

As they sang 'jammah' songs, the demonstrators, led by Convener of #Fix the Country, Okatakyie Afrifa, marched from Mankessim White House through the market circle, Paa Grant roundabout, Takoradi Technical University (TTU) junction, Effia Nkwanta, beach road, Sekondi market, the Sekondi Zongo, WAEC Round About, Enamase roundabout, near the Naval Junior Rating Mess, Sekondi, where they converged for an address.

The demonstrators held placards which read 'Justice for Kaaka,' 'let there be good schools,' 'review 1992 constitution,' 'they quote articles to plunder the state,' 'no article, give poor man bread,' 'every vote count,' 'less chopping, more development,' where is our money Nana Addo,' 'those supposed to serve eat more,' 'living wage, not minimum wage' and 'a national development plan, now!'

Mr Okatakyie Afrifa spoke on the mounting joblessness and under- development in the Western Region particularly Takoradi and warned that the situation may explode.

The Western Region, he noted, was gifted with rich mineral resources, but, had been neglected.

Mr Afrifa said the rate of unemployment, child prostitution, poor road networks, and poor state of health infrastructure was a "cause of great concern."

The neglect, he added, should be addressed, arguing that the Western Region deserved better as it played host to key national infrastructure, and economic resources including the harbour, oil and gas hub, mining and agricultural potentials.

#FixTheCountry Convenor said: "The young boys and girls in the Western Region are rotting away, as young as 9, 11,12 are into child prostitution. The region is sitting on a time bomb, and I am saying this out of pain--people are not getting work despite the oil rig close to their home. There is no reason the Western Region should be poor.

"We need a constitutional change to back this transformation and the development for Ghana that reflected the aspirations of Ghanaians, grant of equal rights no matter one's status," Mr Afrifa added.