Ghana: GT Olympics to Improve On Performance - Fianoo

22 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

Ghana's 'Wonder Club' Accra Great Olympics are seeking to churn out a more compelling performance and better placement on the log this season.

In that regard, the 'Dade' club is embarking on a strategic recruitment exercise aimed at building a formidably winsome side to take on the finest in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

In an interview with the Times Sports yesterday, a stout director of Olympics, Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, said the club was determined to drive beyond the normal distance this season.

"We're hungry and resolute in our bid to improve vastly on our performance last season and possibly contend for the title.

"Indeed, we want to demonstrate to the entire world that our performance last season was no fluke at all," he asserted.

Olympics plucked a respectable fifth -place position, cracking two of the nation's Gullivers - Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko - in gut-wrenching battles.

The 'Wonder Club' picked four points each off Hearts and Kotoko - as well as top clubs, Medeama SC and Karela United.

Mr Fianoo asserted that there had been great commitment, dedication and sacrifice on the part of the club's stakeholders, "and that has brought the club this far."

He was confident that the club's ongoing strategic recruitment would be highly successful and make Olympics "a must-watch side in the 2021-2022 Ghana Premiership."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X