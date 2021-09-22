Ghana: Ashgold Pres, CEO Charged for Match Manipulation

The President of Ashantigold SC KwakuFrimpong and the Chief Executive Officer of the Club Emmanuel Frimpong have both been charged on three counts of misconduct for match manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Week 34 match against Inter Allies at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on July 17, 2021.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Club were both charged for breaching Article 27(1) and 27(2) of the GFA Code of Ethics, Article 18(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code and Article 34(5)(a) and 34(5)(b) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

The two club officials are expected to submit their Statements of Defence to the charges by close of today after which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate their cases, respectively.

The GFA Prosecutor is expected to release more charge sheets for some officials and players. -FA