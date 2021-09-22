Ghana: Police Hunt for Suspects in Robbery Involving Woman's Ghc29,000

22 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for suspected robbers who robbed a 33-year old woman of GHC29,000 at gunpoint on Monday.

The robbers were said to have trailed the woman to Apenkwa, a suburb in Accra, after she had withdrawn money from a bank, attacked her and made away with the amount.

The victim, however, was said to have escaped unhurt although a bystander sustained some gunshot injuries and currently responding to treatment.

A statement signed by the Acting Director-General of Public Affairs of the Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kwesi Ofori and copied to the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said the police were seriously pursuing the matter to apprehend the robbers.

He appealed to the public to volunteer information on the suspects through the Police hotlines 18555 or 191 to ensure their prompt arrest.

"We want to assure the public that these criminals can run but they cannot hide. We will get them," the statement said.

