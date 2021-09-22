Liberia: Rep. Frank Foko - Montserrado District 9 Coffer Is Empty

Montserrado County District 9 Representative Frank Saah Foko says absolutely nothing is left in the district's coffer.

He made the disclosure Saturday, September 18, 2021, while addressing a group of residents near the Fiamah community in Sinkor, Monrovia.

According to him, the 53rd National Legislature made a decision to revert district projects from lawmakers to the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) so there's "no way for a representative to keep district money."

However, a report reaching the New Dawn says the District# 9 Lawmaker has refused to tell the district why the district development fund is absolutely zero.

He continues that all district projects are forwarded through the office of the youth superintendent, and discussions are held during district development council meetings.

Representative Foko notes there's no way for a representative to keep district money when decisions are made through a resolution, adding that he uses his connection with the

President in ensuring the district is factored through all of its pending projects.

Some of the projects include the road connecting the Lakpazee community to Airfield Sinkor, the Weasel Road, the Fiamah Market Road, and Good Shepherd Road, respectively.

The ruling CDC lawmaker discloses that since he was certificated by National Elections Commission, District#9 has suffered damage of 36 transformers, but 32 have already been resolved.

He cites as an example, "The way Fiamah Market has transformer problem" it is his oversight responsibility to remind the Liberia Electricity Corporation for intervention.

Foko said the other oversight responsibility is to keep in line with the Ministry of Public Works, adding "And that is what we have been doing for two months now."

He says the district has been engaging the ministry about the issue of bad roads and funds have been budgeted.

He reveals a bid was proposed and BK Construction Company won the bid so that project should start the first week in December.

Meanwhile, Rep. Foko says for smaller roads in communities were addressed thru his office because those are not budgeted by the national government

When asked about the US$30,000 received by each lawmaker for legislative engagement amid public outcry, the lawmaker smartly diverted his response to how he funded all the chairmen, chair ladies, youth chair, district development council and they agreed on what to do in the district.

Foko says he's not offering scholarships and loans to anyone in the district because the money he earns as a lawmaker is not sufficient.