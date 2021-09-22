South Africa: Students Demand That Wits Adopts Climate Justice Charter

21 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

Wits students have handed over a memorandum demanding that their university adopt the Climate Justice Charter, which means divesting from fossil fuels and facilitating a just transition.

The world's first Climate Justice Charter (CJC) was launched last year, born out of young populations' response to the impacts of climate change and an urgent need for alternatives to address grassroot struggles.

In October 2020, on World Food Day, the founders of the CJC handed over the charter to Parliament, demanding it adopt the Climate Justice Charter as per Section 234 of the Constitution.

The handover included a climate science future document prepared by leading climate scientists and a set of demands from 72 communities calling for an end to pollution, water stress, hunger and climate harm.

Since then, the Climate Justice Charter Movement (CJCM) has gained momentum nationally, with more than 200 organisations formally endorsing the charter; however, the government is yet to respond.

The youth-led climate activism movement has also spread like wildfire in South Africa, with young people, the custodians of tomorrow, taking a stance to protect their future.

Students from the University of Pretoria, Stellenbosch University, the University of Cape Town and the University of the Free State...

