South Africa: Banyana Banyana Emerge Victorious in Aisha Buhari Cup

Nigeria... ... ... ... .. (0)2 (Vivian Ikechukwu 46', 53')

South Africa... .. (3)4 (Alozie Chidi 5'(OG), Linda Motlhalo 17' (P),Gabriela Salgado 43', Mamello Makhabane 86'(P) )

22 September 2021 - Banyana Banyana got their revenge against the Super Falcons of Nigeria after a 4-2 victory to clinch the Maiden Edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament in Lagos Nigeria on Tuesday 21 September 2021.

It was the most anticipated fixture of the tournament and it was Banyana Banyana who had the last laugh in Nigeria's home turf.

The two sides matched up at a packed Moboloji Johnson Stadium with the home crowd loudly cheering the Falcons. Nigeria's Olozie Chidi's 5th minute own goal was enough to silence the crowd and hand Banyana Banyana the advantage in the early stages of the first half.

A dominant attack from Banyana rewarded them with a penalty in the 17th minute and Linda Mothalo made no mistake and converted from the spot to double the lead for the visitors. Gabriela Salgado got the third goal for South Africa who ended the first half in the driving seat.

A half time talk proved to have worked for Nigeria who began the second half with a goal from Vivian Ikechukwu in the 46th minute and she completed her brace six minutes later (53') to restore hope for Nigeria.

Substitutions by the South African technical team changed the dynamic of the game and Desiree Elli's banyana Banyana got a second penalty in the dying minutes of the game after Linda Motlhalo was brought down inside the box. Substitute Mamello Makhabane made it four from the spot and that was enough to seal the victory for South Africa.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was full of praise for her players who she believed displayed confidence and character to win the game.

"Looking back at the game, we were in control most of the time, we played at the tempo that we wanted. We controlled a lot of aspects of the game though we gave a lot of free kicks away which was dangerous but we handled it very well", said a Jubilant Ellis.

"Going into the second half we discussed that they were going to come and we needed to stay concentrated, we need to make sure that we put the foot on the ball but we did not do that and the two goals came quickly from our errors"

"I think the players showed a lot of confidence and character to take the control back. We took control and we managed the game very well"

"The victory is not just for us here in Nigeria but it is for everyone back home who is involved and has contributed to women's football from Sasol to Hollywood Super League", added Ellis.

Banyana Banyana will depart for South Africa on Wednesday, 22 September to prepare for the COSAFA Cup scheduled to take place in Nelson Mandela Bay from 28 September to 9 October.