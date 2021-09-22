Tunisia: 438 Posts Offered By Canadian Enterprises in Quebec Days in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The 3rd edition of Quebec Days in Tunisia started on September 20 and are due to last till October 6, with the participation of 44 enterprises.

Organised by by the Tunisian Agency of Technical Cooperation (ATCT) in collaboration with the Office of Immigration in Morocco and the Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration of Quebec, this edition will involve VTC interviews with Canadian employers at the Agency's headquarters and practical tests for certain professional specialities in vocational training centres for those who pass the virtual interviews.

438 posts are available in 104 different specialities (industry, mechanics, electricity, welding, food industry, IT, hotel business, financial services.), according to a press release issued by the ATCT.

Out of 90 thousand applicants registered on the ATCT e-platform, 15 thousand were chosen by the selection committee and 1,600 by employers.