Mozambique: Covid-19 - 90 Per Cent Decline in Mortality

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Tuesday that this was the fourth consecutive day with no deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

The Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique thus remains 1,903. In the first three weeks of September there were 39 Covid-19 deaths. But in the first three weeks of August, the death toll was 351 - between the two periods there has been a reduction in mortality of 88.9 per cent.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic 892,111 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,679 of them in the previous 24 hours.

1,545 of these tests yielded negative results, and 134 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 150,201. Of the new cases identified on Tuesday, 69 were women or girls and 65 were men or boys. 18 were children under the age of 15, and 13 were over 65 years old.

As has been the case throughout September, most of the positive cases came from northern Mozambique. 73.9 per cent were from the four provinces north of the Zambezi - 68 from Niassa, 18 from Cabo Delgado, 12 from Nampula and one from Zambezia.

Only 26.1 per cent of the new cases were from southern and central Mozambique - 12 from Gaza, nine from Maputo city, nine from Inhambane, three from Manica and two from Maputo province. There were no cases at all from Tete or Sofala.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested who prove to be carrying the coronavirus) on Tuesday was eight per cent, considerably higher than the figures for the past few days - 5.9 per cent on Monday, 3.7 per cent on Sunday, and four per cent on Saturday.

Over the same 24 hour period, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (two in Maputo and one in Manica), while two new patients were admitted (one in Nampula and one in Inhambane).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities fell slightly from 45 on Monday to 44 on Tuesday. 18 of these patients (40.9 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also ten patients in Nampula, seven in Niassa, four in Inhambane, three in Cabo Delgado, and two in Zambezia. There were no Covid-19 patients hospitalised in Matola, Tete, Manica, Sofala or Gaza.

Over the previous 24 hours, 226 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (144 in Nampula, 34 in Inhambane, 26 in Manica and 22 in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 145,885, or 97.1 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 2,501 on Monday to 2,409 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 866 (35.9 per cent of the total); Nampula, 516; Cabo Delgado, 328; Maputo province, 296; Niassa, 158; Zambezia, 89; Gaza, 84; Inhambane,34; Sofala, nine; Manica, seven; and Tete, two.