Malawi: MRA Gets Warrant of Arrest for Mapeto Owners, Top Officials

22 September 2021
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Mbc Online

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has been granted a warrant of arrest for owners of Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons (MDWS) and some of the senior officials of the company in a case they are suspected to have connived to defraud the Government of Malawi tax revenue over K16 billion.

Steven Kapoloma, MRA Head of Corporate Affairs, has confirmed the development to the local press saying he acknowledges a warrant of arrest for some two clearing agents suspected to have been facilitating the importation of finished fabrics as raw materials which is contrary to the law.

MDWS lawyer, John Gift Mwakhwawa, two days ago obtained an injunction stopping the trial of the MDWS officials after the Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate, Jean Kayira, denied the defence prayer for a 30-day preparation for the case. - MBC Online Services.

