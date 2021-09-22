Malawi: MEC Launches October 26 By-Elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Tuesday lunched by-elections slated for October 26, with strong call for strict adherence to COVID-19 measures.

The by-elections are being held in Nkhotakota North East Constituency formerly held by Martha Chanjo Lunji of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who died on July 13, 2021; Dedza Central East Constituency formerly held by Mcsteyn Swithin Mkomba of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who died on July 27, 2021; Mzimba East Constituency which fell vacant on September 1, 2021 due to death of the Independent MP, Wezie Gondwe; and Chimwalire Ward in Balaka South Constituency held by Councillor Josephy Daniel of the DPP who died August 4, 2021.

Launching the by-elections, MEC Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale said the Commission has put in place measures to ensure that everyone is protected while participating in activities for the polls.

"During the entire electoral process, all Covid-19 preventive measures will be followed. No one will be accepted to be present at the centres without a face mask, queuing should be at two arms' length and there will be hand washing with soap. The Commission will provide a free mask for everyone who will come without any for voter registration or inspection as well as polling," said Kachale.

Kachale also said that the official campaign period starts this Friday, 25th September to Sunday October 24.

"As per requirement of the law, campaign shall end at 06.00AM on 24th October 2021. Any campaign activity conducted after this period is illegal and the Commission will not hesitate to take necessary measures against those who will indulge in such violations," warned Kachale.