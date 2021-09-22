Zimbabwe: ConCourt Quashes High Court Ruling, Elongates Malaba Tenure

THE Constitutional Court has brought to an end legal battles against Chief Justice Luke Malaba after it set aside a High Court judgement which had ended his career on May 15 this year.

Justice Rita Makarau sitting with Justice Bharat Patel Wednesday ruled that the High court order was invalid because it was not confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

This means Malaba never ceased to be the CJ upon reaching the age of 70, initially the retirement age for judges.

President Emmerson Mnagagwa had controversially extended Malaba's tenure empowered by Constitutional (Amendment No 2) Act.

The Con-Court ruled,"Paragraph one and two of the operative part of the High court judgement have no force or effect unless confirmed by this court. The Constitutional validity is not confirmed and there is no order as to costs."

The ruling follows an application mounted by a little-known Zanu PF activist, Marx Mapungu back in June through his lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku.

He argued Mnangagwa acted appropriately and constitutionally by extending Malaba's term of office following controversial constitutional amendments.

The High Court had ruled on May 15 that Malaba had ceased being a judge and Chief Justice after reaching the retirement age of 70 and that Mnangagwa had violated the law by giving him five more years.

Mapungu sought an order varying or not confirming an order of constitutional invalidity made by the High Court which has been supported by the Con-Court.

Following the victory Madhuku said, "The con-court has set aside the decision of the High Court that had said the CJ was not legally in office, by Justices Zhou, Mushore and Garwe.

"The court said the order by the judges had to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court for it to be valid. The Con Court has refused to confirm that order and has set it aside.

"It means at this ends, CJ is properly elected to remain in office and the President properly approved that election. It means from day we never had a problem with CJ being in office, it has always been constitutional,"said Madhuku.

He added, "What this order of the Constitutional Court means is that there are no longer any appeals before the Supreme Court. They have automatically fallen away.We no longer have any issue concerning the Chief Justice. Any matters that were hanging in the lower courts, whether the High court or the supreme court is no longer there by operation of this constitutional order.