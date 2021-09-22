Malawi: Qmam AGM On the Cards, Body Talks Development

Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) says it will hold its elective conference in December 2021 with a call to its members to continue supporting Government in infrastructure development.

Speaking to the media in Lilongwe, QMAM chairperson and founder, Mabotolo Gwedeza, said the elective conference will take place in Lilongwe at a venue yet to be advised.

"We are inviting all Quadria Muslims to attend this important elective conference. All positions at QMAM will be up for election; hence, we want only Quadria Muslims to come and exercise their right to elect leaders of their choice," said Gwedeza.

He said the general assembly will also provide a platform for the Quadria Muslims to discuss and identify means through which the Association can contribute towards nation-building and socio-economic development.

Gwedeza said QMAM was established in 1998 to complement Government efforts in improving the quality of life for Malawians irrespective of their regional, religious and political affiliations.

Gwedeza said over the years, QMAM has initiated a number of programmes aimed at alleviating the suffering among the poor.

"We support secular education through the provision of financial and material support to the underprivileged students," he explained.

On education, the celebrated QMAM overall said their association is opposed to the cultural tradition of taking boys to jando camps within the school calendar.

"Of course, we are not against Jando per se! But we don't condone the keeping of children in initiation camps while their peers are in class. The best time to take the children into initiation camps is during holidays and that is what QMAM fully supports," said Gwedeza.

Gwedeza thanked the government for allowing female Muslim learners to attend classes while dressed in hijab (a gear covering the head and the neck worn by Muslim women and girls in public places.) He said this is key in promoting national coexistence.

Gwedeza also said just like any other faith group, QMAM has been at the forefront of disseminating information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gwedeza said: "QMAM believes it is the responsibility of all Malawians to prevent further spread of the global pandemic. We have been in the forefront urging our followers to go for the COVID-19 vaccine."