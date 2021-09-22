Mozambique: Inflation of 0.19 Per Cent in August

Maputo — The average level of prices in Mozambique rose by 0.19 per cent in August, according to the latest figures from the National Statistics Institute (INE), based on the consumer price indices for the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira).

This follows four months of deflation, in April, May, June and July, when prices fell by 0.03, 0.31, 0.52 and 0.24 per cent respectively.

Inflation in the first eight months of the year was 2.48 per cent, and annual inflation (1 September 2020 to 31 August 2021) was 5.61 per cent. Among the goods that contributed most significantly to inflation in August were lemons (up by 19.7 per cent), frozen fish (4.1 per cent), fresh fish (0.4 per cent), and wine (3.6 per cent).

This was offset by the declining prices of some foodstuffs, such as cabbage (down by 7.7 per cent), cassava flour (also 7.7 per cent), lettuce (2.8 per cent), and live chickens (1.1 per cent).

Inflation varied between the three cities in August - it was 0.36 per cent in Nampula, 0.15 per cent in Maputo, and 0.02 per cent in Beira.

The price trends in 2021 are familiar from previous years. Inflation rises in the initial months, before turning into deflation in the middle of the year. Price rises then resume in the run-up to the Christmas and New Year holiday period.