Namibia: Nampower to Sponsor Disabled Athletes Categories At Upcoming Sports Awards

22 September 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

NamPower has pledged a total of N$300,000 to sponsor the categories of athletes with disabilities at the upcoming Namibia Annual Sports Awards.

The awards are set to take place on 30 October in Windhoek and the power utility has pledged N$100,000 to Sportswoman of the Year with a disability, N$100,000 to Sportsman of the Year with a disability, N$50,000 to Junior Sportswoman of the year with Disability and N$50,000 to Junior Sportsman of the Year with disability.

"Our dedication towards the betterment of society through sports goes hand in hand with NamPower's corporate social investment philosophy, which advocates for the socio-economic development of Namibia through community development and capacity and skills development amongst others," NamPower announced this week.

"Let us continue to celebrate sports excellence and we wish all nominated athletes the best for the awards," they concluded.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X