South Africa: Court Rules Copyright Act Unconstitutional for Limiting the Visually Impaired From Accessing Books

analysis

The high court ruling enabled blind people in South Africa to now access all written works and convert them into accessible reading formats without the consent of copyright holders.

After a decades-long campaign to end the book famine for blind and partially sighted people, Blind SA has seen the fight to a victorious end after the high court ruled that the apartheid era Copyright Act of 1978, is unconstitutional.

The matter was heard in the high court of South Africa (Gauteng Division) on the unopposed motion roll yesterday. The International Commission of Jurists, Media Monitoring Africa and ReCreate SA were admitted as amicus curiae (friends of the court) in the case.

The court ruled that the old Copyright Act of 1978 was unconstitutional because it limits people with visual and print disabilities from accessing reading materials under copyright in formats such as Braille, among others.

Blind SA CEO Jace Nair said: "We dedicate this victory to blind and partially sighted people in this country and all the activists who have supported us in our endeavours. This is a huge victory that we can now move forward with."

Blind SA has long argued that the Copyright Act limits people with visual...