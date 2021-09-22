South Africa: The Name of the Game Is Tennis for a Group of Youngsters in Rural Limpopo

22 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lucas Ledwaba

The youngsters of Thomo in Limpopo may have a holey net, no shoes, only one tennis ball and a few old rackets, but they are determined to play tennis - the game they love.

When the bell rings to bring an end to the school day, Ntwanano Mashimbye and his friends have just one thing on their minds - a game of tennis.

Their village of Thomo near Giyani in Limpopo province is nothing like Wimbledon, the London suburb where each year the world's great tennis players meet to enthral the crowds and millions of television viewers with their skills.

In fact, Wimbledon stars would most likely get a shock were they to come anywhere near this dilapidated combi court where Mashimbye and his pals play barefoot. It is typical of many rural villages without proper recreation facilities where, if the youth are not playing football, they find an outlet for their idleness at the bottom of beer bottles in taverns, rowdy establishments that are about the only source of entertainment in these parts.

"We just love this game. It started as a hobby to keep away boredom but in time...

