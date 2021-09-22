South Africa: Supreme Court Dismisses Dutch War Criminal Guus Kouwenhoven's Appeals in Attempt to Avoid Extradition

22 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

More attempts by Guus Kouwenhoven to avoid extradition from South Africa to the Netherlands have failed, with the Supreme Court of Appeal effectively finding that the convicted war criminal can indeed be sent packing.

War crime fugitive Guus Kouwenhoven is a step closer to extradition as his latest legal attempts to try and prevent this have failed.

However, it is not yet clear if he will try other legal avenues to prevent being forced out of South Africa to the Netherlands.

Documents based on previous court proceedings relating to Kouwenhoven show that in April 2017 a Dutch court convicted him "of the illegal supply of weapons to the regime of Charles Taylor in Liberia and Guinea and of participating in war crimes in those countries."

By the time he was sentenced to 19 years in jail in the Netherlands he was in Cape Town. (His legal representative Gary Eisenberg previously told Daily Maverick this case was under appeal in the European Court of Human Rights.)

Kouwenhoven went on to be arrested in the city in December 2017 because the Netherlands wanted him extradited.

Since then, he has fought to prevent this.

Kouwenhoven's legal battles to avoid extradition landed in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X