South Africa: Supreme Court Dismisses Dutch War Criminal Guus Kouwenhoven's Appeals in Attempt to Avoid Extradition

analysis

More attempts by Guus Kouwenhoven to avoid extradition from South Africa to the Netherlands have failed, with the Supreme Court of Appeal effectively finding that the convicted war criminal can indeed be sent packing.

War crime fugitive Guus Kouwenhoven is a step closer to extradition as his latest legal attempts to try and prevent this have failed.

However, it is not yet clear if he will try other legal avenues to prevent being forced out of South Africa to the Netherlands.

Documents based on previous court proceedings relating to Kouwenhoven show that in April 2017 a Dutch court convicted him "of the illegal supply of weapons to the regime of Charles Taylor in Liberia and Guinea and of participating in war crimes in those countries."

By the time he was sentenced to 19 years in jail in the Netherlands he was in Cape Town. (His legal representative Gary Eisenberg previously told Daily Maverick this case was under appeal in the European Court of Human Rights.)

Kouwenhoven went on to be arrested in the city in December 2017 because the Netherlands wanted him extradited.

Since then, he has fought to prevent this.

Kouwenhoven's legal battles to avoid extradition landed in the...