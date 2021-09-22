Namibia: Kandjii-Murangi Rejects Student Village Corruption Claims

MINISTER of higher education, technology and innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi has denied corruption claims in the manner in which the student village project is being handled.

The minister was responding to an allegation made by Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda a few days ago on social media that Kandjii-Murangi wants to award the tender to construct the student village through a public-private partnership arrangement.

The student village will be constructed on a piece of land belonging to the City of Windhoek in Khomasdal suburb to address the housing plight of tertiary students.

"She is now planning a corrupt process, outside the procurement law, to seemingly give this tender to her cronies. And hear this; to protect her interest and getting her deal through, she is now preparing to take this tender outside the ministry," said Amupanda.

He alleges that the tender documents will be prepared, administered and adjudicated by Kandjii-Murangi's corrupt stooges. Amupanda said these people are primarily at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) or alternatively at the National Council of Higher Education.

"President Geingob, please attend to this matter, to stop it, before we take it over! Before it is too late that is," said Amupanda. In an interview with The Namibian recently, Kandjii-Murangi said they are consulting different stakeholders because the project is big and complex.

According to the minister, there is no division at the ministry that deals with or handles construction projects of such magnitude. Given the project's importance, size and the many requirements and specifications to be met, Kandjii-Murangi, said seeking clarity and guidance was the most logical and prudent thing to do.

"There is nothing untoward, sinister and/or unlawful in transparently seeking inputs and guidance, as the ministry prepares to institute smooth and above-board processes of realising this long-awaited student village.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Governance Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The student village project is by far bigger and complex than the less-engaging smaller consultancy projects for which the ministry's procurement unit's capacity and sophistication were found wanting," explained Kandjii-Murangi.

She added that because of the number of stakeholder ministries and public enterprises involved in this project, a multi-sectoral technical committee, chaired by her ministry, was set up upon realising the magnitude of the project.

The technical committee includes personnel from the ministries of public enterprises, finance (3P Unit), works and transport, National Planning Commission, the University of Namibia, Nust, Namibia Training Authority and higher education.

The committee will oversee the various processes aimed at realising the student village project.

"It is common practice with projects of this magnitude that before taking decisions of consequence, the highest standards of governance and execution are ascertained. It remains [my ministry's] prerogative to engage whatever credible institution or person, to ensure that the required standards are in place and will be upheld during the project implementation," said Kandjii-Murangi.