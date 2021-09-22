Namibia Art Now for Sale Online

NAMIBIANS continue to innovate, and shoppers can now buy Namibian arts and crafts online through the newly launched website, www.namibiacraftshop.com.

The online shop will mitigate the impact the Covid pandemic has had on the country's arts and crafts sector, as products normally only found in the shops will now be available online.

According to a GIZ press release yesterday, the shipping of the purchased items will be done through a partnership that the Namibia Craft Centre has struck with world-renowned courier DHL.

This new sales platform came as a result of the ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, the Ministry of Finance and GIZ Namibia's Promotion of Business Advisory and Economic Transformation Services under the Namibian-German cooperation agreement.

The partners looked at ways to help artists, small-scale arts and crafts manufacturers counter the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ban on travellers and tourists to Namibia during the lockdown resulted in souvenirs and Namibian handmade products failing to get buyers.

With these works of art available online, artists from all over the country now have an additional avenue to sell their products.

However, www.namibiacraftshop.com makes these beautiful and desirable products available online. This allows artisans from all over Namibia not only to be represented in the physical shops of the Namibia Crafts Centre, but also online.

The products on sale range from souvenirs, jewellery, leather goods, arts and collectables, up-cycled crafts to clothes.

Shareen Thude, the managing director of the Namibia Craft Centre commented: "The monumental step forward that we have made as a centre, by creating and launching www.namibiacraftshop.com, cannot be underestimated. Namibian arts and crafts will now find a market globally."