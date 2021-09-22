Namibia: Approved City Building Plans Edge Up in August

THE City of Windhoek has approved 274 building plans in August this year, worth over N$117 million - the highest approval this year.

The approvals involve 86% of the 18 building plans submitted to the city, and show an increase compared to the 223 plans approved during July.

Year to date, the city has received 2 170 plans and has approved 1 704.

This leaves a backlog of 466 plans still to be approved.

According to Simonis Storm Securities analysts, only 1 112 building projects have been completed, despite the big number of approvals year to date.

However, this includes plans which have been approved previously.

A total of 166 building projects were completed in August this year, compared to 36 in July, and 300 in August last year.

The 166 projects completed in August 2021 had a value of N$71 million, with housing projects valued at N$51 million, additions at N$17 million, and walls at N$2 million.

The 300 projects that were completed in August 2020 has a total value of N$398 million.

Simonis Storm says the value of approved plans in August 2021 was higher in middle- to low-income neighbourhoods.

Nedbank Namibia's new local head office complex is currently the highest-valued building project in central Windhoek, with a contract amount of N$385 million, and is expected to be completed by November this year.

The city has also auctioned 231 residential plots during 2020 in Rocky Crest, which could add to the higher valuations in plans approved in the area.

Year to date, the value of plans approved is below the value of building projects completed, and on average, about N$91 million of value per month still needs to be unlocked, if actual valuations of building projects match the valuations on approved plans.

On the outlook, the need to take cautious steps remains, especially given the negative economic environment, Simonis Storm says.

"We remain cautiously negative on the property market in Namibia. While some data points show a mild recovery, long-run negative impacts of the pandemic are expected to keep disposable incomes suppressed and unemployment elevated.

"Despite interest rates being at record lows and providing a good buying opportunity, economic challenges faced by consumers and low confidence in future economic prospects will weigh on a meaningful recovery in the property market," the analysis reads.

SWAKOPMUND

For the coastal town of Swakopmund, a total of 64 plans were approved during August 2021 (with a value of N$45 million), compared to 37 plans passed in July, whereas plans approved in July were only for residential properties.

Of the 64 plans, 62 were in the residential segment, mainly for new buildings, at a value of N$41 million.

The remaining 2 plans were in the commercial segment, also mainly for new buildings, at a value of N$3 million.

Namibian commercial banks have financed at least N$55 billion at the end of June this year, and the property market still remains the biggest industry funded by the banks.