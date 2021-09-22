Namibia: 'We Are Cut From the Same Cloth'

THE Swakopmund Scientific Society's annual Namibian Heritage Week was launched at Swakopmund earlier this week.

Erongo governor Neville Andre at the event said Namibians have a duty to preserve their heritage.

He said although traditional attire has been influenced by Victorian style during the colonial era, Namibia's different cultures still display unique traditional variety.

"Let us preserve our uniqueness and not become clones of other cultures," he said, emphasising the importance of children being taught about their respective cultures and to preserve it for future generations.

Andre said traditional knowledge systems can still play a role in global solutions.

The theme for this year's Namibian Heritage Week is 'Fashion, the threads that bind us together'.

"Namibia has a rich heritage of diverse colours and beauty. We must protect and preserve the items, places and traditions we have to maintain the value of our background, which can direct us to our shared future," Nadine Phiri, the chairwoman of the event and Swakopmund Museum curator, said.

The week offers a fun-filled and informative series of events related to heritage, emphasising the aspect of traditional Namibian fashion.

The programme, mostly online, can be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Highlights include a workshop called 'Upcycling a T-Shirt', during which participants will be shown how to give their old T-shirt new life.

Information sessions on Ovambo Ekipa ornaments and Ekori Ovaherero headdress will be hosted.

There will also be a showing of the videos 'Traditional Namibian dresses, past and present' and 'A forgotten way of communication (through ostrich egg beads)'.

The week closes off with an online fashion show of creations made at the Namibia Community Skills Development Foundation (Cosdef) Arts and Crafts Swakopmund workshops, and a Facebook photo competition video.

A guided tour to give people a cultural fashion experience with unique insights into their heritage will also be offered.

Swakop mayor Louisa Kativa at the launch encouraged people to learn more about the cultures outside of their own.

Namibia has 10 main ethnic groups.

"We are cut from the same cloth, but make up a fashionable garment," she said.

Chairwoman of the Erongo Regional Council Ciske Smith-Howard said Namibians should not be ashamed of where they come from.

"We should not look down on other cultures, but be proud of who we are and what we wear," she said.