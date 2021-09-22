Namibia: Pensioner On the Run After Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend

POLICE in the Omusati region are trying to trace and apprehend a 63-year-old man who is on the run after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday at around 21h40 at Epaya location in the Oshikuku constituency.

According to the crime report, it is alleged that the suspect and the victim are in a long-term relationship. They were socializing at cuca shops at Epaya location in Oshikuku town at the time of the incident.

It is understood that a misunderstanding developed between the two, which led to the suspect allegedly stabbing the victim with an Okapi knife twice in the back, once in the stomach and also on the left ring finger.

The victim sustained serious injuries as a result. She was taken to Oshikuku Hospital and later transferred to the Oshakati State Hospital. Her condition is described to be serious.

The police said domestic violence and alcohol abuse contributed to the incident. Police investigations into the matter continue.