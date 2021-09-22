Namibia: Residents Complain About 'Unhygienic' Hospital Shelter

RESIDENTS of Wapandula shelter at Oshakati are complaining of a lack of hygiene and the threat of Covid-19 at the shelter.

The shelter accommodates pregnant women and individuals from rural areas with family members who have been admitted to the Oshakati State Hospital.

Residents are also protesting the accommodation fee of N$5 a day, which they say can accumulate to an unaffordable amount if their family members remain in hospital for more than two months.

The shelter was constructed in 2006, with the aim of accommodating those who have to travel long distances to wait and care for family members admitted to the hospital, as well as pregnant women whose delivery dates are near.

Ndahambelela Haukongo (44) came from Eenhana at the beginning of September to wait for her mother, who has been transferred to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

"I came from far, and my husband is not well either, so I couldn't leave him behind.

"I cannot afford to keep going home, and returning to Oshakati is too costly. There would be no one to help feed my mother. I am the only one who can make sure she eats.

"I appreciate that accommodation is provided here, but if we have to stay here longer it would be too much," she says.

Vapi Kavezeri, whose 16-year-old daughter has been hospitalised, is from Opuwo in the Kunene region.

"The mattresses on the beds are torn, and there is just no hygiene. People come here very sick, and we are all mixed together, although men and women sleep separately," she says.

Samuel Hangala, the manager of the shelter, says visitors are responsible for their own hygiene.

"I have two employees who are minding the shelter, but they are only responsible for cleaning the toilets and ensuring the yard is not littered. We give visitors brooms and mops, and we tell them not to eat in their rooms.

"Most people who come here are adults, but many don't want to comply when you tell them not to eat in the rooms where everyone is sleeping.

"They should not complain about the fee. We have been charging N$5 since this place came into existence in 2006. We have to pay the people who work here, and the water bill is always high. We are trying our best to keep this place in good condition," he says.

Hangala says the shelter has nine rooms and 27 beds.

At times more than 50 people are accommodated, he says.