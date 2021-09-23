Nigeria: One Year After, Group to Discuss Success, Failure of #EndSARS Protest

The dialogue series is slated to hold via zoom platform on September 23, October 2 and 16.

A year after Nigerian youths stormed the streets to protest against police brutality, among other challenges facing the country, a non-governmental organisation, SING Nigeria, is set to hold a webinar to discuss the aftermath of the popular action.

The group in a statement by its director of programme, Arome Agenyi, said October 2020 witnessed one of the most organised and coordinated youth demonstrations since the return to democratic rule in 1999 and arguably in the 60 years of Nigeria's independence.

"The month of October is significant for two things; a shift in youth organising, a reminder that people's power is the strongest form of power; and awareness of the fact that, if issues of citizens welfare are not addressed, the citizenry hold the power to enforce the change they hope to see.

"To this end, the Nigerian youth exemplified people's power by staging a series of coordinated nationwide protests in a call for social justice and the end to police brutality, injustice, bad governance and a reform of the entire structure of the Nigerian police force," part of the statement read.

Objective

The group, however, said its dialogue series would focus on interrogating and reflecting on the regrets and lessons learned from the #ENDSARS movement with the aim of developing a new strategy for youth organising and mobilising in a shrinking civic space.

"It will also feature panel discussions to not only dwell on the pains from the protest, but also chart a better course that would inform organising for political, economic, and social leadership in a changing and dyna/mic world.

Panelists

"The event will also feature panelists like Antonia Ally of The How Foundation, Mojeed Alabi, head of development desk at PREMIUM TIMES; Jaye-Gaskia, researcher and human right activist; Leo Dasilva, social influencer and entrepreneur; Obianuju Iloanya, social activist; Edward Zabee, social activist and entrepreneur; while Femi-D, a broadcast journalist , will moderate the panel session," the group said.

About #EndSARS

It would be recalled that #EndSARS turned violent last year after it was hijacked by hoodlums who looted stores, homes, warehouses, as well as private and public property, in different parts of the country.

Soldiers reportedly brutally shot at young protesters who gathered at Lekki Toll gate in Lagos in desperation to end the peaceful demonstration.

Many Nigerians were arrested randomly in the wake of the protests and some are still in illegal detention.

SING Nigeria said it is working to promote and deepen democratic governance and accountability through its core programmes of electoral accountability, governance and human rights, natural resources governance, youth development and capacity building.