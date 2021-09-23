Kenya: Governor Anne Waiguru Hints at Joining Ruto-Linked UDA

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has hinted that she may defend her seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the 2022 General Election.

While speaking at Thiba village in Mwea Constituency on Wednesday, she stressed that residents were piling pressure on her to cross over to the party linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

"I will go with what the residents are telling me," she said amid loud applause.

Ms Waiguru explained that she had been listening to the views of residents and vowed that she would not let them down.

"Which political party do you want me to seek re-election with?" she asked, to which the crowd responded "UDA!"

Earlier, MCAs including Kamau Murango (Kerugoya), Chomba Nyaga (Kabare), David Mathenge (Baragwi), John Gitari (Kangai) and Pius Njogu (Thiba) had told the governor to stop wasting time and join UDA.

"You will lose politically if you don't vie on UDA," Mr Murango, who is also the Kirinyaga County Assembly Majority leader, said.

Ms Waiguru's remarks come days after she expressed fears that she would face an uphill task defending her seat on a Jubilee ticket.

"Defending my seat on a Jubilee ticket if the polls were held today would be very difficult and this is the truth of the matter," she said.

In 2017, Ms Waiguru clinched the governor seat on a Jubilee ticket in a hotly contested poll.

Next year, she will fight it out with Narc Kenya's Martha Karua, former Governor Joseph Ndathi, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici and Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri.