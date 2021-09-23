Mali, Senegal to Face Off in Deaf Games Final

Ten-men Mali defeated pre-match favourites Egypt 4-3 on post match-penalties to book a final spot against Senegal on Saturday in the ongoing Africa Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Wednesday.

The teams had played to a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Mali will have their goalkeeper, Camara Diamane, to thank as he saved two spot kicks.

Moussa Keita, Aboucakry Sisse, Dida Keita and Yacauby Doufaga scored for Mali as Seydou Cissouma and Mohamadou Bao missed their penalties.

Egypt scored through Ahaed Atmar, Ismael Mohaed and Reda Abdeceanobelhendy, while Escah Ismail, Abdul Elysaed and Hossef Maher kicks were denied by Diamane.

Mali's Seyba Kante, who had earlier been booked, was sent off after he fouled Yassim Hamada in the 89th minute.

Cameroon will play Egypt in the third-place playoff on Friday. Senegal had earlier on defeated Cameroon 4-1 in the first semi.

Senegal's goals came through Tafsir Ibnou(4th), Sarr Alassane (6th), Handou Djeudi (58) and Marro Khadim (92nd) as Cameroon's lone goal came through Ainock Simon Pierre in the 34th minute.

Mali coach Nouhoum Keita said the win was timely since it coincided with their Independence Day.

"We are new in these games and reaching the final on our first appearance is amazing. We hope to give our best in the final and represent the continent in the next year's Games in Brazil," said Keita.

Egypt coach Shawcat Ahmed Elnagar tsaid the loss hurts, but congratulated Mali for the win.

"We have represented the continent for the last three years and failing to make the finals for the first time goes to show the event is becoming competitive," noted Elnagar.

The well-oiled Egyptians led 2-1 at the breather with Elbana Hassan giving them the lead after looping the ball past Senegal keeper Vitalis Sindoyi from outside the box.

Before even the celebration was over, Mohammed Amri was fouled in the box by Mali defender Bounanca Coulibally in the 10th minute and Amri stepped up to make it 2-0.

Mali begun to make in roads with superb build-ups and pulled one back in he 25th minute through Mamadou Traore.

Mali could have levelled the scores, but on many occasions their clear chances were thwarted by Egypt goalkeeper Said Anwar.

In the second half, Mali continued to pile more pressure on the Egyptian territory and Moussa Keita tapped home a 58th minute equaliser/

It was a see-saw affair after that and Mali captain Keita failed to convert a penalty in the 78th minute after he was fouled in the area by Egypt defender Mohammed.

The qualifiers are being used to select teams for the Deaflympics Summer Games scheduled for next year in Brazil.

Only one team in football and basketball in each gender will qualify for next year's Games.