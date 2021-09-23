Kenya: Sevens Rugby Star Dennis Ombachi and Girlfriend Expecting Second Child

22 September 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Chad Kitundu

Kenyan rugby player Dennis Ombachi and his longtime girlfriend Svetlana Polikarpova are expecting their second child.

Ombachi, who is also a popular food blogger, and girlfriend are yet to officially announce their pregnancy.

In a video clip they shared while celebrating their son's first birthday, Svet, as she is popular known, is seen holding their son, further showing her growing baby bump.

"My little man is not so little anymore! You're growing up, buddy, and I am so pleased to see what a gentleman you're becoming. You obviously take after your old man. I hope you continue being the lovely person that you are and that you never let anything change that. Wishing you all the happiness in the world on your special day today! Happy birthday!" Ombachi wrote.

The couple's son turned one this week.

The player also share shared short videos capturing his son's blue, white and gold themed birthday party which was decorated with pictures of him hanging out with his parents on various occasions since his birth.

The 30-year-old Ombachi is one of Kenya rugby's sevens superstar in his time. He made the squad for Kenya's debut in the first ever rugby sevens Olympic Games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In 2013, he was also part of the squad that competed in the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Russia.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X