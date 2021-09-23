Kenya: Cricket Kenya Normalization Body Finalizes Draft Constitution, Invites Stakeholders Views

Nairobi — The Cricket Normalisation Committee chaired by Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch (retired) has finalized the drafting a new Constitution for Cricket Kenya and now invites views from stakeholders before it can be ratified.

The Committee was appointed by Sports CS Amina Mohamed in March 16 this year to find a solution for the troubled Cricket Kenya that has been marred by wrangles for a long time.

The body was tasked to draft a new constitution, organize and hold elections and undertake resumption of cricket activities in the country.

The draft comes after a series with engagements with cricket world governing body, the International Cricket Council and extensive engagements with stakeholders since March this year.

“We are happy to inform you that the Committee has finalised the draft Constitution upon receiving the comments and views from various stakeholders.

“The views were gathered through a participatory process whereby stakeholders met the Committee either physically or virtually, and through receipt of memoranda,” the cover letter reads.

“The Committee wishes to invite you to read the draft and forward any comments to the Committees secretariat through the following email address: cricketnormalization@sportsheritage.go.ke

The Committee said the Draft Constitution can also be accessed on the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage website.

“Your feedback should reach the secretariat not later than close of business on October 4th 2021, the statement said.

Apart from finalising the constitution, the Committee constituted by Sports CS Amina Mohamed on March 16 is also to organise and hold Cricket Kenya Federation elections under the new constitution. The Committee was also tasked with putting in place modalities for the resumption of Cricket Kenya activities in the country.

The committee composed of the Chair Lady Justice Aluoch, Justice (Rtd) Alnashir Visram (Vice-Chair), Mrs. Jane Muigai-Kampuis, Eng. Morris Aluanga and Dr Walter Ongeti have since overseen the return of cricket leagues and competitions.

The national women cricket team has also participated and won the Kwibuka Cup T20 staged in Rwanda, beating beating Namibia in the final on June 12.

The men’s team took part in the Pearl of Africa T20 Series at Entebbe Cricket Oval where lost to the host nation by six runs during the Tri-Nation tournament that also featured Nigeria.