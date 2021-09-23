Nigeria/Central African Republic: FIFA U-20 World Cup - Nigeria's Falconets Set to Face Central African Republic

<i>Head Coach Christopher Danjuma picked 23 players to prosecute the away game.</sub>

The Nigeria U-20 team, Falconets will this weekend in Douala, Cameroon begin their quest for qualification for the next <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FIFA_U-20_Women%27s_World_Cup">FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup</a> finals billed for Costa Rica.

The Falconets will square up to their counterparts from the Central African Republic in Douala, Cameroon.

Africa's football governing body, CAF, did not approve any stadium facility in the Central African Republic as being good enough to host an international match which has forced the country's national football teams to adopt other nations as 'home ground'.

The country's Men 'A' team played Cape Verde in Douala on Day 1 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 series, which ended 1-1.

Also, the clash against the Super Eagles in a Qatar 2022 Day 3 qualifier will take place in Douala.

The Falconets are Africa's most successful team at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup finals, having played in every edition of the tournament since the launch as a U-19 tournament in Canada in 2002.

The Falconets won the silver medals in 2010 in <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/business/business-news/484179-nigerian-company-to-export-syringes-to-germany-official.html">Germany</a> and in 2014 in Canada and were semi-finalists at the 2012 edition in Japan.

Head Coach Christopher Danjuma has picked 23 players from the group that has been training in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for several weeks now and the contingent will fly out on Wednesday night.

The girls from the Central African Republic reached this stage of the qualifiers after Equatorial Guinea's U-20 girls withdrew from their preliminary fixture scheduled for last month.

Saturday's encounter is slated for the Stade Japoma de Douala from 3 pm Cameroon time.

The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will be the 10th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and it will be the second time that Costa Rica will host a FIFA tournament after the 2014 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Falconets Squad

Ayomide Bakare, Monle Oyono, Inyene Etim, Oluwatosin Demehin, Omowunmi Oshobukola, Rofiat Imuran, Jumoke Alani, Angela Michael, Oluwabunmi Oladeji, Oluchi Ohaegbulem, Chidinma Ogbuchi, Rashidat Amoo, Deborah Abiodun, Philomena Yina, Anuoluwapo Salisu, Esther Onyenezide, Mercy Kalu, Joy Jerry, Chioma Sebastine, Taiwo Lawal, Mercy Idoko, Blessing Okpe, Precious Vincent