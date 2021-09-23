Tanzania: Yanga Top in List of Clubs With Most Spectators

22 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Young Africans have emerged a top club which managed to attract the most spectators in the 2020/21 Mainland Premier League compared to any other clubs in the country, Premier League Board Limited (TPBL) statistics show.

According to the statement issued by Tanzania Premier League Board on Wednesday and posted on the Tanzania Football Federation social media platforms,the Jangwani Street boys managed to lure a total of 141,681 spectators into the stadium, followed by their traditional rivals Simba SC with 138,518.

Dodoma Jiji, which was promoted to the elite league last season, come third in the list after attracting 27,455 spectators in the same period.

The Dodoma based club outshined Azam FC which owns Chamazi Complex facility.

Out of the 20 clubs, Azam FC seat at 17th with only 11,465 spectators attended their matches.

According to the statement, three clubs recorded least number of spectators were Namungo FC (10,748), Pamba (2,494)and Transit Camp (115).

