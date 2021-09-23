Uganda: What Some Ugandans Expect From Museveni Address On Covid Situation

As Ugandans await President Museveni's address on the Covid-19 situation in the country this evening, Daily Monitor talked to some people on their expectations.

A senior pastor at Faith Power Center Church Entebbe, Bishop Charles Kiwanuka Kaisali told this reporter that he expected Mr Museveni to open up places of worship since they provide hope and peace to people, especially in such dire times when many have lost their jobs and others going through dejected situations.

"In a time when there is no peace of mind, a person changes, people may not turn into horrible people but due to the situation they need encouragement. Of recent I saw a musician on the news who was responsible run mad because of rent, debts yet if the places of worship were open he would perhaps have sought help there," he said.

Bishop Kiwanuka said the perception that spreading the gospel didn't stop since there are online avenues being used by most faith's to reach believers was wrong.

"The question is, how many people can access those online avenues? Facebook which was the easiest means is still blocked in Uganda and some people have to use VPN to access it yet many are skeptical to use it because of personal security," he added.

According to him, there was need to devise means of how churches will operate with the necessary SOPs in place since there are no signs of the Covid-19 pandemic coming to an end any time soon.

"Opening up business to operate was a responsible move; the same should be done for places of worship and schools. Some parents say their children are more exposed to risks while at home than at school," he added.

Ms Hadija Nanyanzi who sells Banana's in Abaita Abariri market said she hoped the president would lift the curfew time and allow open markets to resume.

"The biggest number of customers used to come to the market. During Friday open market, we would make higher sales which have reduced since their suspension. The trucks that used to deliver the bananas used to arrive here very late in the night, we could purchase and stock, enabling us to start selling early in the morning. Now days we wait until morning," she said.

Mr Arthur Segawa, a boda boda rider also hopes Mr Museveni would lift the curfew time to allow them more hours to operate.

"We used to make more money during night because many people used to frequent nightclubs and bars. We had many clients and at times I could make up to Shs 70, 0000 a single night, especially during weekends," he said.

Ms Dorah Damba who operates a Wines and Spirits bar said she hoped the president would consider the time bar owners have spent without operating which has rendered many jobless in the nightlife sector.

However, Mr Steven Mujuuzi Mayanja a teacher at Victoria High School Entebbe said he does not have any positive expectations from the president this evening concerning the education sector other than extending the lockdown.

"For the past two years I have been at home, government has not thought about me, schools have been closed, some repossessed by banks which made us turn to other sources of income like brick making and hawking snacks. We didn't even get the [PM Robinah] Nabbanja's money. I don't expect much since I hear they are expecting a third wave any time from now," he said.