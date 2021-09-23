Uganda: Two Killed in Kanungu Lightning Strike

22 September 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Robert Muhereza

Two people died on the spot after they were struck by lightning in Kinaba sub county, Kanungu District.

Kigezi region police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate said Wednesday that Edidiya Turyayebwa, 42, and Diyana Kajowa, 31, both residents of Omunsyokwe village were struck dead Tuesday afternoon while in the garden preparing for the planting season. Four of their colleagues were left nursing wounds.

"The injured who include Flora Nyinakiiza, 40, and her three children; Susan Ayebazibwe, 16, Friday Akandwanaho, 5, and Blessings Karungi were taken to the nearby health facility while bodies of the deceased were handed over to relatives for burial," he said.

In September 2019, four residents of Mafuga parish in Rutenga Sub County were struck dead by lightning as they took shelter during a heavy downpour that found them at Omukyashamiro trading center.

In June the same year, two people from Rwamucucu Sub County in Rukiga District were struck by lightning.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X