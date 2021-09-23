Zimbabwe: Zinara Offers Motorists Amnesty

Motorists who have fallen behind in their vehicle licensing can now catch up this week and next week by just paying what they owe since Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has granted its traditional trade fair amnesty by waiving the penalties that can make catching up a lot more expensive.

Zinara still wants its money, but during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) periods usually suspends penalties as an incentive to get vehicle owners to catch up and regularise their licences.

The amnesty is running from yesterday until October 2.

In an interview, Zinara public relations and marketing manager Mr Tendai Mugabe said this was part of their ZITF and ZAS promotion which is held annually and urged motorists with arrears to take advantage of this window period to regularise their vehicle licences.

"We want to encourage motorists who have penalties to take advantage of this window period to regularise their vehicle licences at Zinara offices or that of our licensing agents countrywide," he said.

The promotions meant that all penalties will be scrapped but the arrears will remain and these still had to be cleared by motorists.

In July, Zinara also gave a reprieve to motorists with arrears through a 30-day vehicle licensing promotion.

Although the ZITF had been postponed to this month, Mr Mugabe was quoted saying they were going ahead with the promotion as scheduled. Mr Mugabe also paid tribute to all compliant motorists saying their payments were contributing positively towards the refurbishment of the country's road network.

"We have the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme2 launched by President, Mnangagwa that we are funding together with Treasury," said Mr Mugabe.

"As Zinara, we salute all motorists who are paying their vehicle licenses because this has enabled us to make timely disbursements to road authorities. We are also appealing to road authorities to expedite their acquittal processes to accelerate the refurbishment of our road network. Most of our roads are in bad shape following the heavy rains that we received during the last cropping season, and they require urgent attention."

Under ERRP2, Zinara as the road fund manager was tasked to raise US$400 million together with Treasury to refurbish the country's road network. Since the beginning of this year, Zinara has so far disbursed more than $2 billion to road authorities for road refurbishment and this year

Government is targeting to rehabilitate and reconstruct 840km of surfaced roads and to re-gravel 8 340km. About 17 093km of road network are set to re-graded while 1 290km will be resealed.