Zimbabwe: More Farmers Venture Into Growing Garlic

23 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Garlic production in the country increased by more than 600 percent this year as demand for the crop soars, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, experts said.

Speaking during a workshop organised by Garlic, Ginger, Turmeric Growers Association of Zimbabwe (GGTAZ) in Gweru recently, GGTAZ representative, Mr Douglas Msipa said the country had realised 200 tonnes of garlic the previous year.

Mr Msipa, said more farmers were embracing garlic farming, with the country expecting around 1 200 tonnes of the cash crop.

"It's been a long journey. We have been moving around the country mobilising farmers with ZIMTRADE. Initially, it was just a few of us who were interested in growing the crop. However, many farmers are now appreciating the crop as its demand is also increasing," he said.

Mr Msipa said the demand for garlic shot up as people began to appreciate its medicinal value under the Covid-19 pandemic

He said there was, however, shortage of the garlic seed in the county and the association has banned exports so as to improve the availability of the seed locally.

"There is still a challenge in that there is shortage of seeds so what we have done as an association is to ban the export of garlic. This will help improve the production of seeds so that we reach our target of around 25 000," he said.

An expert in the field, Professor Mandivamba Rukuni, said the focus for garlic farmers should now be on thinking beyond exporting the crop in its raw form.

"We are creating an industry for every Zimbabwean. And more farmers should be part of this industry. What we lack is industry literacy.

"We are on an industrialisation drive to have people come on board and become industrialists.

"For us to achieve vision 2030 we need to stop exporting the produce in its raw form," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X