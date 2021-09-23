Cameroon: MINDEF - Medication Donated to Joint Military Regions

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo presided at the ceremony to launch the distribution of the medication and medical supplies.

The government of Cameroon through the Ministry of Defence has benefitted from the donation of an important consignment of medication and medical supplies by the Mark Foundation International USA and International Relief Teams USA.

The donation was facilitated by the Limona Foundation International Cameroon whose co-founder and Country Director, Nfinyo T. Mabu represented the two donor organisations during the launching ceremony of the distribution of the medication at the Head quarters Brigade in Yaounde on September 21, 2021.

The donation is intended to salvage the health situation of soldiers and the population mostly refugees, women, children and other vulnerable people in conflict and security crisis-affected regions. These regions include the Far North Region that is facing Boko Haram insurgents, East Region that faces security threats and a large number of refugees due to insecurity in the Central African Republic and Internally Displaced Persons from the socio-political crisis in the South West and North West Regions. A series of diseases are targeted including HIV, Covid-19 pandemic and the distribution of the medication will be done free of charge.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence Joseph Beti Assomo while presiding at the ceremony to launch the distribution of the medication and medical supplies at the Head quarters Brigade in Yaounde on September 21, 2021 lauded the patriotism of Nfinyo Mabu for stepping up advocacy for the country to benefit from the assistance. He recalled that Cameroon had been facing security challenges for some time now and the Covid-19 pandemic has come to add to it. The donation, the Minister said, constitute a strategic partnership between MINDEF and the donor organisations that will enable the defence and security forces intensify their civilo-military actions on the field thereby consolidating the bond with the population. The Minister called for its prompt and transparent distribution.

Talking during the occasion, Nfinyo Mabu said the donation of medication and medical supplies was the fruit of years of advocacy they have done. He enumerated a number of reasons why for the choice of the Joint Military Regions in the distribution of the medication, stating that the military is pragmatic and has the necessary logistics to ensure and assure the distribution.