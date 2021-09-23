Cameroon: CHRACERH - First Lady's Special Gifts to Babies

The three babies were conceived via In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and delivered last week at the reproductive hospital in Yaounde.

Like the three wise men in the Bible that heard about the birth of baby Jesus and offered him gifts of gold, franckincense and myrrh, so too has the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya, reacted, after receiving news of the birth of three new babies at the Yaounde Paul and Chantal Biya Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Technical Hospital (CHRACERH). The First Lady, Chantal Biya yesterday, September 21, 2021 sent special gifts (beautifully parcelled) with a bouquet of rose flowers each, to the latest babies conceived via In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and delivered at CHRACERH on September 15, 2021. In all smiles, the mothers of the eight-day-old babies received the gifts of love from the First Lady of Cameroon with gratitude and thanks giving to the Lord and her, for a hospital that has ushered in a new chapter in their lives, that of motherhood.

It was a solemn ceremony led by the Administrator, Director General of CHRACERH, Professor Jean Marie Kasia in the presence of the three mothers and their babies in hand. All gathered in one of the hospitalisation rooms, the mothers received the special package of the First Lady, the lady whom many said was with them in the days they were considered barren, before spearheading the creation of CHRACERH, which today is a source of immerse joy no one can understand. The First Lady offered a set of boxes for clothing, two parcels of gifts and a bouquet of flower each to the babies.

One of the happy mothers, Monique M., 55 year-old, who delivered her first baby after six IVF attempts and four surgical sessions said her first gift is the baby girl she was carrying. She said this could not have been possible in Cameroon without the Yaounde Paul and Chantal Biya Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Technical Hospital. She said the hospital is her main gift from the First Lady. According to Monique M, the current gift from the First Lady to her baby has come to crown the happy event. "I thank the Presidential Couple for such a hospital because it is a gift that touches the vulnerability of a woman especially as the society looks down on women whom they consider barren."

Jumelle Boummu Nzali Christelle is also another happy mother whose baby boy received gifts from the First Lady. She was not only surprised to receive gifts from the First Lady, but was also extremely happy. "I received two boxes and two gifts from the First Lady alongside a bouquet of flowers. I lack words to express my gratitude. Thank you Mama Chantal," Nzali Christelle echoed.