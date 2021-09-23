Cameroon: Normalcy in NW/SW - PM On Working Visit in Buea

A charged agenda awaits the Prime Minister whose visit to the South West Region at this time of socio-political unrest whispers high hopes for a return to normalcy.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute, arrived at the Mungo Bridge, gateway into the South West Region, by noon yesterday, September 21, 2021 ahead of today's crucial sessions to reconstruct and develop the area following the socio-political crisis and discuss the Special Status accorded Anglophone Cameroon consequent to the 30 September to 4 October, 2019. Major National Dialogue.

He was received by the Permanent Secretary to the Regional Governor's Office, Dr. Mohamadou, accompanied by the South West Regional Assembly Executive President, Zacchaeus Bakoma Elangwe, local elite, traditional and administrative authorities amid a crowd of joyous population.

The wind of the visit of the Prime Minister to the South West Region flew round at short notice. Yet, the spontaneity and warmth were overflowing at the Mungo Bridge where the elite and local population turned out en masse to give the PM the deserved conviviality.

With his arrival at the Mungo gateway (Tiko Sub-division), PM Dion Ngute's official duty call to the South West Region signalled high expectations from the population that has continued, alongside with the sister North West Region, to be wrought with continuous rift of social peace. His schedule constructed to hold several meetings with various segments of the population will certainly augur for renewed hopes of a quick return to normalcy as he will renew his call to the local custodians of traditions and culture to convince their children to come out of the bushes where guns have been smoking for the past five years.

The PM's six-point charged agenda includes his chairing an important session at NASLA today to popularize government measures taken from on-set to resolve the current North West/ South West socio-political crisis. Also, the PM will enable updates on the Presidential Plan for the reconstruction and development of the affected Regions. Key on the agenda, too, will be the discussions on decentralization process and Special Status for the North West and South West Regions.

As usual, the PM will meet his peer-traditional rulers to seek ways of appeasing the moment. The PM's visit this time is another coming to the Region after he was in Buea on May 19, 2021, to preside at the destruction of illicit arms.