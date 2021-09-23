Cameroon: Music - Lumba Mokonzi 'Rhumbas' On!

The "Cameroon King" of Congolese Rhumba music already boosts 10 singles in six years of career.

"I have always had passion for music. I enjoyed listening to Congolese artiste, Koffi Olomide's Rhumba songs. I like the way he sings and I am impressed by his huge contributions to the development of African music. "I also tried singing. And one day, my dream came true!" recalls Shifu Brain Lumba. Born on May 11, 1991 in Ndu, Donga-Mantung Division of the North Region, Shifu opted for the showbiz name, Lumba Mokonzi. Mokonzi in Lingala, the Congolese language, means "king." "I chose the name because my way of doing things has always been extraordinary and different from others," Mokonzi explains.

Since taking up music as a part-time career in 2015, the Ndogpassi, Douala-based truck driver has so far released 10 Rhumba singles. "My first single, "Cherie coco," was released in 2015," says Lumba. This was followed by "My Choice and Bolingo." Then came "Ne me laisse pas" in 2016; "La vie" in 2017; "Lumba" in 2018 and "Shala su si du" in 2019. Lumba Mokonzi, who is busy concluding working on his first ever album, was recently featured by Ben Zolo Pichichi on his Rhumba song, "I am sorry." "In 2020, I released "Corona" and "Yanti" and in 2021, "Your village is your last place," says the prolific singer. His latest single track, "Your village is your last place," came out last March. It tells the story of a young man about to leave his village for the city. Just before his departure, his mother sits him for counsel: "As you go, never take what does not belong to you; do not sleep with another man's wife; never covert what belongs to another person... " The son responds by thanking the mother for the advice. "Life is easy," "Love your brother like yourself," the song continues.