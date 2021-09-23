Nigeria: Why Borno PDP Suspended Its 2019 Gubernatorial Candidate, Others

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chapter in Borno state on Wednesday suspended its 2019 gubernatorial candidate, Hon Mohammed Alkali Imam and former state Chairman of the party, Hon Zannah Gaddama for alleged anti party activities and hijacking forms made for the coming Saturday Congresses.

This was disclosed by the State Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Usman Baderi, represented by the Secretary, Yusuf Mohammed Dikko while briefing Journalists at the party secretariat in Maiduguri.

He said, "As you are aware that the leadership of our great party was in Court for the past three and half years which judgement was delivered on 12th March, 2021 by the Supreme Court, where it affirmed Hon Usman Baderi as the authentic PDP Borno State party Chairman.

"Based on the judgement of the Appex Court, the National Headquarters of the party ordered for our inauguration on the 30th March, 2021.

"Right now, those we went to Court with them in the likes of Hon Imam and Alhaji Gaddama are destroying the party by creating factions within the party which is contrary to our party constitution, norms, ethics and values.

"Since our inauguration, we have recieved series of complains from wards and local governments on activities of those people who best on their own interest are trying to destroy the party just as what they did in 2017 up to 2019 general elections.

"Going by what is happening now and their refusal to answer queries given to them by the Displinary Committee, the State Working Committee sat with stakeholders of our great party and finally resolved to uphold the suspension of Hon Mohammed Alkali Imam and Hon Zannah Gaddama Mustapha for their refusal to obey the Judgement of the Supreme Court and hijacking the Congress forms meant to be handled by the State Party Chairman, Hon Usman Mahdi Baderi". Dikko stated.

Also in his submission, Mallam Bukar Bukar eho claimed to be Shehuri North Ward Secretary told Journalists that "members of the PDP in the ward have since passed a vote of no confidence on the 2019 Gubernatorial candidate of the party following his alleged hijacking of the PDP affairs for his selfish interest, hence his suspension is a welcome development".

But reacting to the development, the former Chairman of the party, Hon Zannah Gaddama admitted that the Supreme Court Judgement delivered in March this year was in favour of Baderi and four others to complete their tenure which ends October 16th, 2021.

On their alleged suspension he said, "only the working committee made up of 14 officials can suspend anybody from the party".

Comrade Umar Bello State Organizing Secretary of PDP about 5,000 ward executives are fully with us.

He insisted that, 35 out of the 39 working committee, are still with them, and not with Baderi -led Chairmanship.

Continuing, Gaddama said, "forms for PDP congresses are free for eligible member to purchase, therefore, the question of hijacking the forms does not arise, because we used our hard earned money in purchasing the ones in our custody." Gaddama stated.

Likewise, in a swift reaction at a press conference held at the NUJ Centre, PDP Shehu North ward executives including Chairman and secretary, Tahiru Abatcha Mohammed Nur said, the suspension of Hon Imam and Gaddama at a press breifing by One Dikko is null and void.

Comrade Umar Bello who is the State Organizing Secretary of PDP said, "about 5,000 ward executives are fully with Hon Imam and Gaddama.

"Therefore, it came as a rude shock for Dikko to announce suspension of our leaders Hon Mohammed Imam and Hon Zannah Gaddama

"All what Dikko said are bluntant lies aimed at destroying our great party.

This is because, almost all 35 members of the working committee in the state are with us at this press centre today.

"The PDP ward congress will commence on 25 of September 2021, this will followed by Local Government Congresses slated on 5th October, while on 16th October 2021, we will hold our State congresses which we are set for.

Our party at the national level had gave a period of 30 days to every eligible member obtain or purchase the nomination forms with addition of another 10 days, unfortunately, the Baderi- led group failed to purchase the forms after collecting monies from people in the name of buying the forms for them to contest.

"I want to assure you and our team party supporters that PDP in the state is intact, unless the Baderi led group who are bent on demoralizing the party which is the main opppsition in the state."

