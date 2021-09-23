Tunisian Military Contingent Arrives in Bangui - Defence

Tunis/Tunisia — A Tunisian military contingent consisting of 120 members among crews and specialised technicians arrived Tuesday in Bangui to take part in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic.

The Tunisian military contingent will join the Air Force rapid intervention, air escort, search and rescue unit, the Defence Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Members of the unit were trained in international humanitarian law and UN law, as well as in first aid and English language, the same source added.